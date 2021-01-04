Google releases January 2021 Pixel security patch

Google’s January patch is now live.
The update is available for the Pixel 3a/XL, 3/XL, 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 handsets.
Most of the security patches have a severity level of ‘High’ with some at ‘Critical’ and others at ‘Moderate.’
Notable fixes for the Pixel handsets include “Further tuning & improvements for volume level of system sounds” for the Pixel 5, and “Fix for issue causing speaker noise inc certain scenarios” for the Pixel 4a 5G.
You can check out the complete chart of fixes below:
The over-the-air update is rolling out now. If you don’t see the notification, head to Settings > System Update, and it’s right there.
For those who like to do things the complicated way, you can sideload the OTA or download the factory images.