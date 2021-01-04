GeoLinks Completes Acquisition of Fixed Wireless Network Assets from TPx Communications

Article content

CAMARILLO, Calif. — GeoLinks, the fastest growing telecommunications company in California, announced today the closing of its acquisition of certain network assets, including fixed wireless infrastructure and spectrum licenses, from TPx Communications (TPx). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition deepens and expands GeoLinks’ coverage area and will allow the company to deliver higher capacity circuits. While the assets will be folded in to GeoLinks’ existing network, all current TPx customers will remain under TPx management and will be otherwise unaffected by the agreement.

GeoLinks

GeoLinks is one of the nation’s leading telecommunications companies, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Headquartered in Southern California and ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America three-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide. More information on the company can be found at www.GeoLinks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005664/en/

Contacts

Abbe Serphos

917-699-9661

aserphos@ppbcomms.com

#distro