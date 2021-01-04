Geoffrey Paschel Says He and Varya Malina ‘Absolutely [Do] Not’ Talk All the Time

Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina were on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. TLC fans watched Paschel propose to his Russian girlfriend twice — on the second time, she said yes. But the couple wasn’t featured in the “Tell-All” episode and, per Paschel and Malina’s contracts, they haven’t been allowed to talk about their relationship since the show aired. So fans aren’t sure what ended up happening between the reality couple. But there’s reason to believe they’re not still together.

Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel | TLC

Geoffrey Paschel was going to do his own tell-all, but now he’s not

Paschel was uninvited from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all after fans started a petition to get him removed from the show — they discovered that the reality star had been arrested for domestic assault.

“I feel that the network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to the 3 million people that watch the show, which is unfortunate,” Paschel said in an interview with The Domenick Nati Show on May 19, 2020. “We’re in a different time now. The whole Me Too movement and whatever.”

So the plan was for him to release his own tell-all. He filmed it and everything, with Nati as his host.

“I’m gonna release my own tell-all on my YouTube channel,” he said. “So subscribe. And I’m gonna let it all be known there. And we’ll dish out. We’re gonna have several people on, too, to explain a lot of the situations.”

But then on Instagram, not too long after the interview aired, Paschel said that he would not be releasing the tell-all. He didn’t get into specifics as to why.

He said that “plans have changed” and “there are different things in the works now.”

The reality star also insisted that he “wasn’t fired” and that his “contract is still valid.”

Geoffrey Paschel talks about going to Dollywood with Varya Malina

In a Jan. 1 interview with Nati, Paschel reminisced about going to Dollywood with Malina. Apparently, she kept passing out on the roller coasters.

“She got on the roller coasters and we’re having fun and stuff and I’m filming her. And after we’re done, I look at the video and I see her, like, go — pass out,” Paschel told Nati. “Like, legit pass out.”

Paschel went on to say that Malina would repeatedly pass out on the roller coasters for four seconds at a time.

“It was, like, legit passed out for four seconds, wake back up and scream again, go back out, go back and scream again, go back out,” he said. “Like, holy smokes. So, she can’t handle roller coasters.”

Geoffrey Paschel says he and Varya Malina do not talk frequently after filming ’90 Day Fiancé’

Paschel says he still has the videos of him and Malina at Dollywood. And he wrote a reflective post about their time together not too long ago on Instagram. But when Nati asked if he and Malina “talk all the time,” Paschel shook his head and said: “No, absolutely not actually.”

Paschel and Malina have yet to officially speak about how their love story ended up after 90 Day Fiancé.