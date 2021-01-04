‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is There Something Possibly Brewing Between Brando And Maxie?

‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers say there is a chance that something might be brewing between Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, fans have noticed that Brando has been spending a little more time with Maxie Jones lately and that yes, there also seems to be a spark between them.

As a matter of fact, whenever the two characters are interacting with one another, ‘General Hospital’ fans express their interest in possibly seeing Brando and Maxie together.

He said, “I think that we’ve got chemistry, and I think with her relationship with Peter August, I think there’s a lot of, ‘Ah, Peter is a bad guy!’ And everybody loves Maxie and they want to protect Maxie and perhaps they view Brando as a safe option for her, like, ‘If it doesn’t work out for her and Peter, then maybe Brando would be a good option for her. He seems like a good dude and would be a protector, wouldn’t do her wrong.’ I think that’s the natural inclination of people; they’re like, ‘Who can we pair Maxie up with?’ because they love her and want to protect her.”

Johnny added, “Kirsten is awesome. She is super-fun and vibrant and bubbly and she definitely makes Maxie her own character, you know? She owns it. She’s a super-giving actress, always willing to run lines beforehand and really think the characters through before our scenes. Someone said one time, ‘You can either be a sayer or a player,’ and Kirsten is a player. She doesn’t just say the words. She owns the words and makes them her own. She’s got that sass and spunk and charm to her. She rocks it!”

