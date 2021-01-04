Gabrielle Union Praises Her And Dwyane Wade’s Love At The Beginning Of 2021

Gabrielle Union priased her love with Dwyane Wade and shared a bunch of romantic photos on her social media account. You can check some of them below.

Someone said: ‘Blessings on blessings guys!👊🏼❤️Keep that love shining bright,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Ok, ok, ok….wait a minute, Wait a minute… This is True LOVE. 💘.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Beautiful depiction of what Love is.’

A follower said: ‘Beautiful, but it’s the dress for meeee! Where did you get it?’ and someone else posted this: ‘Love the black LOVE. Blessings to you and your family.’

Someone else said: ‘My favourites, may your couple abode blessed🔥🔥🔥 Gabunion😘’ and a follower posted this: ‘Your love is beautiful, a whole inspiration.’

A follower seemed to have a problem with Dwyane’s hair: ‘Beautiful couple but what’s with the blonde hair 👎🏽 Dwayne and why?????🧐’

Another follwoer posted this: ‘I’m so happy for you two. Blessings abound and will continue!! 💕👏.’

A fan said: ‘I adore the love you two have for each other!’ and someone else posted this: ‘You guys have something very Special Mr and Mrs Wade County🖤❤🙏’

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s relationship is one of those ones that are praised by people on social media all the time.

Just the other day, we were revealing that Gabrielle Union entered 2021 filled with a lot of hope and healing. Check out the family pics that she dropped on her social media account and see her message as well.

‘Leaving 2020 with 🖤 and walking into 2021 full of hope, healing, grace & more 🖤.

🥂 🖤💃🏾👶🏾#NYE,’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

In other recent news, Gabrielle shared some pics featuring her baby girl, Kaavia James. When fans saw her dressed as Santa’s helper, they gushed over her in the comments section. Check out one of the posts.





