Franciosi Consulting Reviewing the Science and History of Psychedelic Drug Use for Treating Depression, Anxiety and Addiction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lui Franciosi of Franciosi Consulting Ltd. has been intrigued with the growing interest in the use of psychedelic drugs for treating depression, anxiety and addiction. He has been reviewing the scientific literature and the history of these drugs to better understand their merit. The most commonly mentioned drugs and promising alternatives for patients unresponsive to traditional treatments are ayahuasca, psilocybin, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), or lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). These psychedelics appear to be well-tolerated with the most common adverse effects being transient anxiety, short-lived headaches, nausea and mild increases in heart rate and blood pressure. Overall, they seem to be effective in reducing many disease symptoms. However, the scientific consensus is that even though these substances demonstrate rapid, sustained and well tolerated therapeutic effects with single or even a few doses, there is still a need for large-scale, randomised controlled studies to elucidate their potential safety and use in clinical practice.

Lui Franciosi states, “This is indeed an exciting class of drugs to look at it in that they are hallucinogens which act as full or partial agonists at receptors where naturally occurring serotonin binds in the brain. They induce a state of altered perception, thought, and feeling. A similar class of hallucinogens – dissociative anesthetics – are antagonists at glutamate / NMDA (N-Methyl-D-aspartate) receptors in the brain and have been used clinically for years, in particular, ketamine for treating pain. This drug is now being suggested to have effects on treatment-resistant depression, suicide prevention, and substance use disorders; and it is changing how all hallucinogens are being viewed at levels of society”.

Dr. Franciosi advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and seniors care industries. He also discusses topics online such as running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of long-term senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has worked as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada, Europe, and Asia. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. He went on to become the COO at Verona Pharma for seven years. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the president and CEO.

