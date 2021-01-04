Football Australia, Australian Professional Leagues cut Newcastle Jets’ ownership group

Football Australia and Australian Professional Leagues have made the extraordinary decision to terminate the A-League and W-League licenses held by the ownership group of the Newcastle Jets, citing “clear failings”.

The termination was based on the group’s failure to pay its debts under the control of owner Martin Lee.

New licences will be issued to an entity owned by a consortium of existing APL club investors, who will operate the license on an interim basis until a new investor is secured.

The Jets will continue to participate in APL competitions and Newcastle players will take up contracts with the new entity.

Representatives of Football Australia, the APL and Professional Footballers Australia today met with the players, coaches, management and staff of the club to give a rundown of the decision.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said the financial position of the Jets put the ownership group in an untenable position.

“There were clear failings to adequately capitalise Newcastle Jets FC to meet the minimum requirements set to run an A-League and Westfield W-League club, and to operate a company in accordance with Australian law,” Johnson said.

“Following the recent announcement of the unbundling of the Professional Leagues from Football Australia, it’s pleasing to see a group of existing APL club investors stepping in to assume control of Newcastle Jets FC in the interim.

“It is important for Football Australia to remain separate to the ownership of the clubs so that it can effectively carry out its responsibilities as the governing body of football in Australia and regulator of the Professional Leagues.

“The Newcastle and northern New South Wales region is a heartland of Australian football – an area with a strong participation base combined with a rich history of producing some of Australia’s finest footballers, including dozens of Socceroos and Matildas.

“We are pleased that so soon into the unbundling process, the APL has managed to secure an interim arrangement to ensure the ongoing viability of the Jets. Football Australia will support the APL throughout the process with the aim of identifying new investment and new energy for Newcastle Jets FC and football in the region.”

