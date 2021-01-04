Fetty Wap Apologizes To Girlfriend & Daughters For ‘Embarrassing’ Them

Rapper Fetty Wap has issued a public apology to his girlfriend and to his daughter for embarrassing them.

“It comes a point in life when you gotta man up and stop blaming everybody for your own actions. I made a lot of mistakes and bad decisions in my life…& for the most part I never given them a second thought but…maybe because I’m getting older or for once I was really happy [for real] I let my greed and pride step in the way and I didn’t let these [people] [know] how much of a good woman I had by my side…everything I thought about you was false,” he wrote on Instagram.

The rapper has six kids by five women.

“I never had to second guess you but I didn’t return that energy…I stressed you out over sh*t I could’ve changed and could have simply just not [involved] myself…you was there through everything this year…all the deaths…the shootings…everything.”

