‘Fast and Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Once Saved a Family From a Burning Car

The Fast and the Furious skyrocketed Vin Diesel to fame as an action star. Although he has delivered fantastic performances in plenty of other films, he’ll always be recognized as a street racer with a heart of gold. And his kind nature and warm heart were evident when he jumped in and saved a family from what could have been a terrible tragedy.

Vin Diesel | Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Who is Vin Diesel?

Diesel is best known for his role as the fiercely loyal Dom Toretto from The Fast and the Furious franchise. His character is one of the main protagonists from the popular film series, and fans immediately fell in love with the tough but sweet street racer.

Diesel grew up in New York City with his twin brother, Paul, his mother, and his stepfather. His stepfather was a theater manager, and Diesel discovered his love for drama at an early age. He began acting when he was 7 years old and learned many tricks of the trade from his stepfather, honing his skills at the Theater for the New City.

When he was a teenager, Diesel also began working as a bouncer at a local club. The fights that ensued at work toughened him up, and he carried that tough guy demeanor into many of his movie roles.

Diesel wrote, produced, directed, and starred in his first two films, Multi-Facial and Strays. The films helped Diesel break into acting — and they caught the eye of Steven Spielberg, who created a role in Saving Private Ryan specifically for the young actor. Once his talents were seen on the big screen, he began to get offers for more feature films.

Aside from The Fast and the Furious franchise, Diesel has delivered memorable performances in Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Guardians of the Galaxy, among other films.

Vin Diesel once saved a family in a car accident

It seems Diesel’s heroic street smarts don’t end when he’s done making films about illegal racing. Ironically, the kind-hearted actor once was first on the scene of a horrible car crash and sprang into action.

According to People, Diesel saw a car crash when he was out riding his motorcycle in Hollywood back in 2002. Diesel stopped and sprung into action, pulling the family out of the car. In something that sounds like it was made for the movies, Diesel apparently was just in time as the car reportedly then went up in flames.

What’s Diesel working on now?

When he’s not saving lives, Diesel is juggling several other projects. Fans were surprised to see the actor step outside his comfort zone a few months ago when he released a single. According to Cinema Blend, the song, “Feel Like I Do,” debuted on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in September. The 53-year-old actor has mentioned a desire to get into the music game, so it seems he’s finally bringing that dream to life.

Of course, we’ll also see more of Diesel on the big screen. Production for F9 (the latest installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise) was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is slated to hit theaters in May 2021.

In addition to F9, Diesel is set to appear in the sequel to the box office smash Avatar. Avatar 2 is supposed to be released in December 2022, and rumor has it that Diesel will also be in three more Avatar sequels after that. Also, while we’ll have to wait for 2023 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’ll get to hear Diesel bring the beloved Groot to life once again.