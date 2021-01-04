Fans are appalled by Blake Shelton’s new song ‘Minimum Wage’

2020 was a very challenging year for most people. Not only were many folks separated from their loved ones due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people lost friends and family, experienced financial hardship, and so much more. Unfortunately, celebrities like Blake Shelton have continued to showcase that they are out of touch with everyday life and normalcy.

The “Nobody But You” singer has had a pretty lowkey quarantine, releasing new music and living his life with his fiancé Gwen Stefani. However, the release of his latest song, “Minimum Wage,” has fans disgusted and appalled.

This is why many of Shelton’s fans are shocked by the release of his latest single.

Blake Shelton boasted that he had a wonderful 2020

It’s no secret that Shelton had a pretty iconic year. After years of dating, The Voice coach finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend. Apparently, the country singer asked for Stefani’s hand and marriage sometime in the fall while the pair visited their ranch in Oklahoma.

The “God’s Country” singer chose to propose to his lady love with a massive ring featuring h a classic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band while they were out at the chapel Shelton built for Stefani on the ranch.

Though the pair already live together along with the No Doubt frontwoman’s three sons, it looks like they are eager to begin a new chapter of their lives together.

“I can’t speak for everybody else, but I had a great 2020,” Shelton told Carson Daley on NBC’s New Year’s Eve. “Even though a lot of bad stuff happened personally for me, I got engaged to Gwen Stefani, and I don’t care what else happened besides that. That made it a great year.”

Blake Shelton just released his new song ‘Minimum Wage’

To commemorate his love and pay tribute to Stefani, Shelton released a new song titled “Minimum Wage,” which he debuted on New Year’s Eve. In the chorus, Shelton croons, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.”

Though the song has not been fully released yet, it’s not exactly getting the reaction that Shelton may have hoped for. In fact, given that 2020 was one of the toughest years for many people due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw a ton of loss, unemployment, and total devastation, many fans are disgusted by Shelton’s poor choice of words.

Fans are appalled by Blake Shelton’s new song ‘Minimum Wage’

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth $100 million, bringing in a massive salary of $13 million for each season of The Voice. As a result, fans were stunned that Shelton would romanticize minimum wage when people are quite literally barely surviving.

People have called Shelton everything from tone-deaf to ingnorant and questioned his sensitivity and awareness during this time. Thus far, the singer has not yet responded to the backlash, but we wonder if he will release “Minimum Wage” in full as he’d originally intended.