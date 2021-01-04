Familiar stars of Taco Bell’s nacho fries commercial

When it came to casting the haunted lead of the commercial, Taco Bell chose wisely and opted for Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame. Keery plays Steve Harrington on the 1980s throwback show, starting off as your stereotypical ’80s bully but becoming one of the most nuanced characters in the cast. Now, instead of fighting demogorgons, he battles the alluring horror of the nacho fries coming back just when he was ready to give them up.

Keery will be back to reprise the role that made him famous when Stranger Things season 4 drops later in 2020. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of Keery’s filmography, which includes roles in films like Molly’s Game and Slice. He recently took the lead role in the 2020 thriller Spree as Kurt Kunkle, a rideshare driver who goes to exceedingly psychotic lengths to garner an online following.

Next up, you can see him in the 2021 film Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer.