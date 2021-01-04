Falcons to interview Bieniemy for head-coaching position

Bieniemy is in his eighth season with the Chiefs and third as offensive coordinator. He previously served as the team’s running backs coach from 2013-17.

It was reported by Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline last month that Bieniemy is a strong candidate for the Houston Texans’ coaching job, particularly because he would mesh well with star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Pauline also reported that he could end up with the Falcons.

However, Pauline also says that Bieniemy didn’t interview well during head-coaching searches in 2019, which resulted in him being passed on. It’s hard to imagine any team would pass on him come 2021, but anything is possible.

The Falcons have also interviewed interim head coach Raheem Morris for the position and have been linked to Todd Bowles, Arthur Smith and Brandon Staley.