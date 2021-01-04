Ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen puts North Queensland on flood alert

North-eastern regions in Queensland are on flood alert as ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen sweeps across the Sunshine State.

Flood warnings are in place from Cooktown, north of Cairns, to Ayr, south of Townsville, as the tropical low continues to dump heavy rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning 300 millimetres could fall in a six hour period around the coast and ranges in the warning area.

Damaging and destructive winds are also possible with thunderstorms about coastal areas.

Locations which may be affected include Townsville, Ingham, Cardwell, Ayr, Giru, Atherton, Ravenshoe, Greenvale and Charters Towers.

The system made landfall around 11pm on Sunday night at Karumba, on the Gulf Coast, and wreaked havoc as it made its way inland.

Heavy rain and strong winds cut power to over a thousand properties and left a number of major roads underwater.

Around 262 millimetres of rain fell at Normanton, with falls of 192 millimetres at Mornington Island and 74 millimetres at Kowanyama.

Meanwhile, central and southern Queensland can also expect rain in the coming days as a separate trough moves through the region.