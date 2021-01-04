Everything to Know on Real Housewives of Dallas’ Tiffany Moon

She Loves Fashion, Just Like Kameron Wescott

“Kameron I knew peripherally. She has a wonderful fashion sense,” Tiffany dished. “She and I kind of coined this term ‘Pink Posse’ because I also love the color pink and I said, ‘You may be the pink queen Kameron, but other people are allowed to like the color pink so you’re going to have to share a little bit now, OK?'”

She Worked Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

“I continued to work as a full-time anesthesiologist during the pandemic. I never missed a day of work, I never was a day late, called in sick, none of that,” she revealed. “And I continued to provide the excellent care that I provide to my patients throughout the pandemic. You think it’s all pandemic but you forget people still have cancer, people still get bowel obstructions, people still get in car accidents and have their femurs broken and need to come to the O.R. So I did my job during the pandemic every day just like I always did it before, except with a whole lot more PPE on. I came home a little sweatier.”