European shares kick off 2021 with rally on Brexit and vaccine optimism By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11
© .

() – European shares rallied in the first trading session of the year as a landmark Brexit trade deal and coronavirus vaccine drives across the continent bolstered expectations of a strong economic rebound.

The pan-regional index gained 1.2% to touch fresh February 2020 highs, with mining and travel & leisure stocks among the top gainers.

London’s blue-chip index rose 1.6% in its first day of trading with Britain outside the European Union’s orbit.

While the hard-fought trade deal agreed late December set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture, it did not cover Britain’s much larger finance sector, meaning automatic access to the EU’s financial markets came to an end on Dec. 31.

Shares in UK banks such as Lloyds Banking Group (LON:), Barclays (LON:) and Natwest traded marginally lower.

gained 1.1% to trade below all-time highs, while 40 was up 1.3%.

In company news, shares in Ladbrokes (LON:) owner Entain Plc jumped 26.2% despite saying an $11 billion bid proposal from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts (NYSE:) significantly undervalued its business.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR