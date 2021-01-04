Ethereum Soars 31% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

Ethereum Soars 31% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $1,158.10 by 01:38 (06:38 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 30.94% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain ever.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $127.66B, or 14.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $956.60 to $1,158.10 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 57.92%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $58.68B or 15.95% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $690.2393 to $1,158.2742 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 18.63% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,174.4 on the .com Index, down 2.49% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9993 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.09%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $615.53B or 67.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $21.34B or 2.35% of the total cryptocurrency market value.