Ethereum gas fees on the rise following price rally By BTC Peers

In what appears like a replay of the Bull Run of 2017, transaction fees are on the rise following recent price actions. According to data from Glassnode, Ethereum gas fees hit a new all-time high of $898,000 in a single day. This is coming as the price of the digital asset broke past $1,000 in the last 24 hours.
#Ethereum fees in the past hour (24h MA): $898,000 USD – All Time High.Chart
