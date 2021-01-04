Emma Stone Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Emma famously does not have an Instagram. Back in 2016 she explained her absence from social media, telling Elle, “It makes me so crazy to look at social media. When you see people like, ‘This is the best life ever! I couldn’t be happier,’ you’re like, ‘Shut up, that is not true.’ Not everything comes together in the best way ever, every day. It just doesn’t. Even when your dream you set out for comes true, it’s not always perfect… That’s not the reality of life.”



Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

