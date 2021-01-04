Elvis Presley Was Fixated on Germs

More than 40 years after his death, Elvis Presley still has a strong fan base. Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, has said The King felt pressure to continually improve his music. And she’s even opened up about some of Elvis’ habits in his personal life, including how he tried to stay away from germs.

Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis Presley’s adversion to germs

Priscilla told the Daily Mail that Elvis had a real fear of germs. It went so far that he didn’t like to eat at other people’s homes or even at restaurants. When he did have to go out Elvis reportedly brought his own silverware, so he wouldn’t be eating off of cutlery that other people had touched.

When it came to cups he was just as careful, though he didn’t bring his own. Elvis reasoned that the least-touched part of a mug was right above the handle, so he would drink out of that exact spot at restaurants and dinners at friends’ houses.

According to the Daily Mail, Priscilla said Elvis had been that way since childhood. “He was that way when he was young, very young, a young boy,” she said. “I think he just didn’t like to put his mouth where other people put their mouth, with silverware, things that you put in your mouth.”

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley were married for 6 years

Despite the fact that Priscilla and Elvis were only married for six years, they remained close after his divorce. Priscilla has said that Elvis was the love of her life. She actually met the singer when she was just 14, and the two married when she was 21. In 1973 they divorced, and Elvis died just four years later.

The couple had one daughter together a year into their marriage. Lisa Marie Presley lived her life in the spotlight thanks to her famous father, even though he died when she was still quite young. Lisa Marie later married Michael Jackson against her mother’s wishes. According to Priscilla, she didn’t want her daughter to marry a superstar like she had because it would mean a complete loss of privacy. The marriage only lasted two years.

Priscilla says Elvis would still be making music if he were alive today

Odds are Elvis would still be making music today if he were alive — at least his former wife thinks so. “I think he’d still be doing music definitely, that was certainly in his soul,” Priscilla said, according to the Daily Mail. “He just loved music and I don’t think he’d ever give that up.”

Even though he died relatively young, the singer had already accomplished a great deal in his music career. Aside from selling record numbers of albums, he also won his fair share of awards. Elvis took home three Grammys in his lifetime and won a Grammy lifetime achievement award at age 36. The award would end up foreshadowing the singer’s untimely death, as he died around six years after receiving it.

His death continues to haunt Priscilla. “[It was] absolutely devastating, I mean still to this day it’s hard to believe,” she said, per the Daily Mail. But she also said Elvis’ death did free him from the incredible burden of his fame. According to Priscilla, “I look and I say, ‘Wow his shoulders were so full.’ How he lifted himself up sometimes I just don’t know.”