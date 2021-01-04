Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

WENN

The upcoming project titled ‘The Pillars of Hercules’ has reportedly been developed by the Rocket Man’s longtime guitarist Davey Johnstone for a long time.

–

Sir Elton John has reportedly signed up for a special NETFLIX documentary.

The music legend was the subject of one of the top films of 2019 when Taron Egerton played him in the “Rocketman” biopic, and it has now been confirmed he’s set to give fans an even deeper insight into his crazy life with a new documentary, which is believed to include many of the parts left out of the movie.

According to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, “The Pillars of Hercules” – inspired by Elton’s middle name, Hercules – will cover events set in the ’70s, including never-before-seen backstage footage of the singer and the late Beatles legend John Lennon.

Elton’s long-time guitarist Davey Johnstone has been working on the documentary for years and is now hoping to do a deal with Netflix.

“(The documentary features) stories within the Elton John Band which weren’t shown in the Rocketman biopic. Davey has Elton and his husband David Furnish‘s seal of approval,” a source told the newspaper.

Davey previously put the documentary on hold for six years to avoid it clashing with both the “Rocketman” movie and Elton’s Farewell concert tour as he didn’t want fans to be inundated with new content out of fear nothing would “do well.”

He told the Greatest Music of All Time podcast, “It was entirely right that I should do that as I did not want to get in the way of those projects.”

“If it is too diluted then nothing does well. I had a lovely conversation with David (Furnish) the other day in which they were really happy that I was going ahead and doing it again.”

“Quite honestly I would never do anything, especially of a documentary nature, about anything we did without them being OK with it. So with this documentary we are in the throes right now of putting together all the last things we need.”

“There are two more interviews we are looking to get and we will probably be finished with all the recording by late January and then we will go into editing and we will be ready about Easter.”