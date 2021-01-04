Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Emily Simpson Drag Braunwyn Windham-Burke for Comment About Being Jealous if Husband Dates

Braunwyn Windham-Burke‘s Instagram story about life and dating prompted snarky comments from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast members.

Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas both made shady remarks with Kelly Dodd chomping at the bit, wanting to comment but holding back. Windham-Burke’s admission that she would be jealous if Sean fell for someone else is what caught fire for cast members.

Windham-Burke recently revealed she is a lesbian but is still married. She admitted that the couple is still working out the dynamics of their marriage, unsure if they want to divorce. Windham-Burke recently shared that she has a girlfriend and said her husband is free to date. But she admitted she’d be jealous if he did go on a date.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke received backlash from fans and cast members for the comment

Fans quickly reacted to the remark, stating that it isn’t fair Windham-Burke can date someone else but that she’d be jealous if her husband did too.

“OK. I’m sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy to much,” Vargas wrote on Instagram along with an article about Windham-Burke’s share. “Didn’t she just announce she’s NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she’s ‘SLEEPING WITH WOMEN’! Acceptable behavior because she calls it a ‘modern marriage’ or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical…Thoughts?” Adding, “I’m just reading all the public headlines…You can’t make this sh*t up.”

Kelly Dodd wrote, “I want to comment so bad. Haha.” Then Simpson threw her own shade. “He should vote himself off the island at this point.” Even former RHOC cast member, Gretchen Rossi added, “Completely.”

The cast has seemingly turned completely against Windham-Burke in the past few months. “She’s not talking to any of us because we all unfollowed her,” Simpson told Entertainment Tonight. “Each one of us kind of unfollowed her for different reasons, and on our own terms.”

Why did the cast ice out Braunwyn Windham-Burke?

Simpson insists she has good reason to walk away from Windham-Burke. “I’ve got [the] materials. You name it, I’ve got it,” Simpson remarked. “I’m an attorney, so I analyze things and I like facts. I don’t think anybody should jump on someone else out of emotions or anything like that. So, I do have a very factual, analytical argument as to things that she’s done that I find completely inauthentic and, you know, I’m ready and willing to address those.”

However, Windham-Burke seems to have no idea why the cast is being so icy. “I don’t know why [they unfollowed me], but that’s weird,” she said on the Getting Real with The Real Housewives podcast. “I have a guess. Emily [Simpson] and Kelly [Dodd] are both very conservative. They’re both Trump supporters [and] I am very vocal on my Instagram about what my beliefs are and I understand that a lot of people don’t like that.”

But Simpson insists politics has nothing to do with why she doesn’t want to be associated with her. “I unfollowed Braunwyn because she’s a hypocrite,” she said on All About the Real Housewives. “Braunwyn has an uncanny knack for reeling people in and making them feel sorry for her then firmly requiring that people not judge her choices in life. She uses the terms ‘modern’ and ‘progressive’ to justify her own questionable life choices, while at the exact same time pointing fingers at others labeling them and harshly judging them.”