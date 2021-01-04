Eagles ‘not talking about’ trading Carson Wentz

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that the relationship between Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson was “fractured beyond repair” less than a month after Pederson benched Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. Pederson then made Wentz a healthy scratch for the regular-season finale versus the Washington Football Team.

Despite Wentz’s alleged desire for a fresh start with a different organization, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman suggested on Monday he could attempt to keep the quarterback through at least the offseason.

“That is not anything we’re talking about right now,” Roseman told reporters on Monday when speaking about possibly trading Wentz, per Tim McManus of ESPN. “When you have players like that, they’re like fingers on your hands — you can’t even imagine that they’re not a part of you, that they’re not here. That’s how we feel about Carson.”

Pederson added:

“I know Carson is disappointed. It’s not the season that he had anticipated, it’s not the season I had anticipated as the head coach. There were a lot of moving parts. It’s not about one guy here. It takes all of us, and that’s something we’ve stressed a lot here. But at the same time, I’ve been hired as the head coach, I’ve been challenged as the head coach, and have personally challenged myself to get things right and to get him right and to make sure that as we move forward that we’re doing everything in the best interest of the team.”

It’s believed Wentz wishes to complete a move to the Indianapolis Colts so he can link back up with former Philadelphia offensive coordinator and current Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich. Such a transaction could go off the table, however, if veteran signal-caller Philip Rivers returns to the Colts for the 2021 campaign.

Rivers and the Colts will face the Buffalo Bills on wild-card Saturday.