Eagles GM: Trading Wentz ‘not anything we’re talking about right now’

Carson Wentz

reportedly wants out, but the Eagles aren’t in any rush. Trading the quarterback is “not anything we’re talking about right now,” GM Howie Roseman says (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL.com).

Even after getting the hook for rookie Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are said to still have faith in Wentz. Wentz, meanwhile, is frustrated. That’s been brewing for a while — he was annoyed with the surprise second-round selection of Hurts back in the spring.

It’s quite possible that Roseman is simply looking to maintain leverage. Major changes are coming to the Eagles no matter what, and the shakeup could include the departure of Zach Ertz. Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson will stay on board, according to a recent report. Wentz and Pederson have butted heads, so Philly might not be big enough for both of them.

Trading Wentz before the third day of the league year would result in a dead cap charge of ~$34M. Cutting Wentz would dead cap hit of nearly $60M. Even if it’s spread out over two years, that’s a cap killer. Frank Reich — the former Eagles offensive coordinator who could lose Philip Rivers to retirement — may look to reunite with his one-time protege.