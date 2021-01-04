Eagles accused of tanking at end of loss to Washington

The Eagles’ play and decisions at the end of their season-ending loss to Washington on Sunday were so bizarre that they left many wondering whether Philadelphia was tanking.

The Eagles, who entered the game 4-10-1, made a quarterback switch early in the fourth quarter despite being down only 17-14 to Washington. Jalen Hurts was not playing well and was 7-for-20 for 72 yards and an interception in the game, although he did have two rushing touchdowns.

Philly made the switch to Nate Sudfeld after Hurts was unable to convert in the red zone on the previous possession. Sudfeld, who is the Eagles’ third-string QB, threw an interception on his first possession and lost a fumble on his next.

The game remained close the entire time, but Doug Pederson continued to leave Sudfeld in rather than use Hurts or Carson Wentz.

“In New York they’re asking why are you experimenting on our time?” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said early on.

The Giants needed a Washington loss to reach the playoffs, and many were wondering whether Pederson was giving his team its best shot of winning.

Plenty of people on Twitter couldn’t believe what Philly was doing and wondered if Pederson was tanking for a better draft position.