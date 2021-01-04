Dr. Drew Getting Dragged For Sharing His Treatment For COVID-19 After Saying It Was Press-Induced Pandemic

Dr. Drew Pinsky has already apologized for his early remarks on COVID-19. Although he did admit that he was wrong, this doesn’t stop people (especially of the middle class) from being upset that he is receiving preferential treatment for the virus.

Days ago, it was revealed that Dr. Drew had come down with Coronavirus after traveling and seemingly not being as diligent as he should with masks.

His wife appeared in a photo of him alongside a caption that read: ‘Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested positve day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative. #2020 #covid19 #youlive. Drew is home, under survelliance and fever is down. Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hppefully get well soon.’

The irony was that Drew’s wife was wearing a mask while she was in the room was him but he wasn’t.

Immediately, people pointed out his earlier words about the virus being a ‘press-induced pandemic’ in addition to exposing his wife and others to the illness.

The doctor has been documenting his treatment for the virus which isn’t going over too well with people either.

Pinsky was treated with Bamlanivimab which he has said helped him just halfway into his infusion.

Many people are upset that he is even speaking on it when they feel that the general public may not have access to that drug. Not to mention that many people are uninsured.

‘Thoughts and prayers for your speedy recovery from “press induced panic!” said one.

‘karma is rough. you should be ashamed of yourself’ said another.

This person wrote: ‘LUCKY FOR YOU EVEN THOUGH YOU WERE A COVID DENIER YOU HAVE ACCESS TO SOME OF THE BEST DOCTORS IN THE WORLD. THE WORKING CLASS JUST GETS SENT HOME AND SOME LEFT TO DIE. LOG OFF.’

Although he is facing much backlash, he is documenting his battle with COVID-19 in order to help others who may be suffering a mild case.





