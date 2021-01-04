Donald Trump Jr. isn’t happy after the opening prayer of Congress ended with an “amen” and an “awoman”.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver had some odd looks pointed his way after he ended his invocation Sunday with the gender-inclusive phrasing. This commented had Trump Jr. bringing up his Latin memory, and to be fair, he may have a point.

“The prayer to open the 117th congress ended with “amen and a-woman.” Amen means “So Be It” in Latin. It isn’t a gendered word but that didn’t stop them from being insane. Is this what you voted for?”

Donald Trump Jr. Isn’t Having It – Calls Out Congress Prayer For Saying “Awoman”

While we may be all be the inclusion of women in the workforce, education, and so on, this one doesn’t seem to make much sense? Amen has the part “men” in it so now it’s gendered and favors men? Are we going to start doing this for every word that has those three letters in order? Will be mention that the word mention will now be womention? It does seem odd and while you may not agree with Trump Jr. or maybe you do, this one seems pretty cut and dry doesn’t it?

Has this gone too far? Was the representative making a joke? Was it sarcasm? Do we not know the true meanings of words anymore and simply see them for some spelling they have in them?

I think a lot of people may agree on this, and even if you’re not a religious person, just realizing that the meaning of a word doesn’t derive from how it’s spelled. I may have to give Don Jr. the point on this one. It does seem pretty silly.

What do you think? What’s your opinion on this and do you think he’s correct? Let us know in the comments below.

