Dolphins fire OC Chan Gailey

The Dolphins missed out on the playoffs with a very disappointing loss to the Bills on Sunday, and now they’re making major changes on Monday. Miami is firing offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Another year, another OC for the Dolphins. Brian Flores has now sent his offensive coordinator packing after each of his first two years as head coach, previously firing Chad O’Shea after last season. Gailey drew the ire of many Dolphins fans for his inability to develop Tua Tagovailoa, and obviously that culminated in Sunday’s disastrous performance in which Tagovailoa melted down and threw three interceptions in the loss to Buffalo.

Gailey, 68, is an NFL lifer who first broke into the league as the Broncos’ tight ends coach all the way back in 1985. It might not surprise you then to learn a lot of the criticism has centered around his alleged antiquated ways. He’s held a number of big-time jobs, including when he was head coach of the Bills from 2010-12.

He was also the head coach of the Cowboys from 1998-99 and spent 2015-16 as the Jets’ OC. He retired after that 2016 season and spent the next few years out of football before Flores brought him back.

Flores obviously isn’t going anywhere, but as a defensive coach he now has a big decision ahead of him. Cycling through coordinators like this obviously isn’t ideal, and the team needs to decide whether Tagovailoa is the long-term answer or if it needs to start from scratch.