Dawson’s Creek was never a show that shied away from sex. From the very first episode of season 1, the main characters seem to dive right into talking about sex. And when they weren’t talking about it, they were either thinking about it or doing it. In fact, sex is a topic that comes up again and again throughout the six seasons of Dawson’s Creek. But do soulmates Dawson Leery and Joey Potter ever sleep together at any point in the series?

Dawson and Joey undoubtedly have one of the most complex relationships on Dawson’s Creek. During the first episode, they are introduced as long-time best friends who have grown up together. In fact, the pair are so close that Joey often spends the night over Dawson’s house despite the fact that they are both well into their teens when the show starts. But underneath their friendship, there is an undercurrent or romantic attraction and sexual tension that continues to grow as the series progresses.

Joey and Dawson always struggled to have a romantic relationship

Of course, fans of of Dawson’s Creek know that Joey ultimately ends up with Dawson’s other best friend and platonic soulmate, Pacey Witter. But Joey and Dawson still play the will they won’t they game on repeat. Joey and Dawson even date briefly at various points in the series but, somehow, their relationship never seems to be able to survive past a few months. Whether it’s the death of Dawson’s father, Dawson turning in Joey’s father for dealing drugs, Joey’s feelings for Jack, or Joey needing to do some soul-searching, there’s always a reason the pair can’t get their relationship to work.

Do Dawson and Joey ever sleep together?

Though many fans were upset that Joey and Dawson didn’t end up together, it made sense that the pair were better off as friends. Their romantic relationship was always fraught with conflict. In fact, even when they finally slept together, it ended in drama. After years of pining for one another, Joey and Dawson finally slept together in the sixth and final season of Dawson’s Creek. In episode 2 called “The Song Remains the Same” the pair finally shared the romantic night together that fans had been hoping for since the very first episode.

Unfortunately, Dawson and Joey’s long-anticipated reunion was extremely short-lived. Shortly after they sleep together, Joey discovers that Dawson has been romantically involved with an actress that he works with. This, of course, upsets Joey when she finds out as Dawson essentially cheated on his girlfriend to be with her. Dawson, in turn, gets upset with Joey, believing that she is constantly finding an excuse for them to not be together. As usual, the pair fight and eventually go their separate ways.

For all of their pining, it’s interesting that Dawson and Joey only slept together for one night in the history of their relationship. But considering that the core of their connection has always been rooted in friendship, it makes a ton of sense. While some fans of Dawson’s Creek are still upset that the soulmates didn’t end up together romantically, nobody can say that the pair didn’t give things the old college try.