Devin White out for wild-card game due to COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed inside linebacker and 2019 NFL All-Rookie Team member Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Due to the timeline, White will be unavailable to participate in Saturday evening’s wild-card round showdown with the Washington Football Team.

“It looks that way right now,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said of White not being cleared to play on Saturday night, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I was not overly excited about that. It could potentially cost us a couple players that would play on Sunday. We’re still hoping.”

Because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, a player who tested positive for the virus last Thursday and then again the following day would not be cleared until this coming Sunday at the earliest. The NFL unintentionally did the Cleveland Browns a favor by scheduling their wild-card game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday night after the Browns dealt with COVID-19 issues last week. That extra day could allow the Browns to activate multiple players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

White leads the Buccaneers with 140 total tackles and is second on the team with sacks.

It’s not all bad news for Tampa Bay fans, however, as wide receiver Mike Evans may be able to play against Washington after an MRI showed no structural damage to the knee that he injured during the win over Atlanta.