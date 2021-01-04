Details Emerge About The Alleged Short Leash Mila Kunis Keeps Ashton Kutcher On In Order To Maintain Trust

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are an A-list couple that many people consider relationship goals. Unfortunately, the That’s 70’s Show star wasn’t always as faithful as he seems.

The parents have known each other since they were teenagers but only got married in 2015 after they both had respective relationships with other people.

Ashton married world-famous actress, Demi Moore, who wrote a memoir that detailed her toxic marriage to the 25-year-old at the time.

In the book, she explains why the relationship ended and how it affected her.

‘I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.’

She went on to say that he later used the fact that they had threesomes as an excuse to cheat.

‘They were good people, but it was still a mistake. I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault. Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done.’

Demi also wrote about going to a dark place of alcohol and drug addiction that was partially brought on by Ashton telling her that he didn’t believe in alcohol addiction while encouraging her to drink and later on the affairs.

It also doesn’t help that before their marriage, Mila and Ashton were friends with benefits.

A report from OK! Magazine claims that Mila keeps him on a tight leash that Ashton has no problems with.

These things include small notions like being home for dinner every night, not taking on a role unless he discusses it with her first, and holding down the house when she’s out doing her acting jobs.

The publication gave an example.

‘When Mila was shooting Breaking News in Yuba County in Mississippi last summer, Ashton minded the fort in L.A. Ashton will gladly rearrange his schedule for Mila. He knows that being a wife and mom makes her happy, but it isn’t enough. She needs a creative outlet.’

However, other reports claim that it goes as far as Kutcher allowing Kunis to read his text messages.

It definitely seems like Ashton is a changed man; however, it would not be a surprise if Mila was worried that he would do the same to her as he did Moore.





