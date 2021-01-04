Dawn Wells Tribute: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Marathon on MeTV Network

MeTV Network is set to take a three-hour tour of the late Dawn Wells‘ most memorable episodes of Gilligan’s Island.

The classic television network will celebrate its former brand ambassador with a presentation of “Best of MaryAnn” episodes, to air this Sunday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 5 pm ET. The titles on tap include “How to Be a Hero,” “Don’t Bug the Mosquitoes,” “The Second Ginger Grant” (truly a classic), “The Matchmaker,” “The Postman Cometh” and “Beauty Is as Beauty Does”.

Dawn Wells was “truly America’s sweetheart” and “a very special friend to the MeTV Network as our first official celebrity marketing ambassador,” Weigel Broadcasting vice chairman Neal Sabin said in a statement. “We will miss her, but her work on Gilligan’s Island will live forever.”

* Jaime Lyn Bauer will return to Days of Our Lives as Laura Horton for six episodes, the first of which airs Tuesday, Feb. 2, the actress announced on Facebook.

* A Discovery of Witches Season 1 is currently available to stream for free through Jan. 18 via Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+, ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere on Saturday, Jan. 9 on the streaming networks. A Season 1 marathon will also run Sunday, Jan. 24 on AMC, with the second season set to air on the cable net in June.

* America’s Got Talent Season 16 has added two virtual audition dates for this month, on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 23 — reserve a spot here.

* HBO has acquired the Scandinavian limited series The Investigation, about the complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. The six-part drama premieres Monday, Feb. 1 at 10/9c. Watch a trailer:

