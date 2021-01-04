David Rosenberg: Behold the most speculative and momentum-driven market on record

Article content continued

Then again, the market is not a measure of morality. That is for sure. But just remember what happened to Gordon Gekko at the end of Wall Street; or, in real life, Chuck Prince, former chairman and chief executive of Citigroup, by the end of 2007. The bear market in rational thinking, that was the true hallmark in 2020, can’t last indefinitely. Just one man’s opinion.

A year that saw the market rip also saw utilities drop three per cent and residential real estate investment trusts and energy stocks collapse more than 20 per cent. The things you actually need — a roof over your head and what goes with it such as water and electricity — sagged as most of the parts of the market (perhaps outside of delivery services, health care, food products and cloud computing) that you don’t need in your daily life soared (sports betting, electric cars, bed and breakfast rentals).

Of the 13 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that have been shipped in the United States, just four million have so far been administered. Logistic problems abound, especially at the state level. At this rate, there is little chance we end up achieving herd immunity by the end of the second quarter, as the markets are discounting.

At the same time, investors can rest assured that Joe Biden is going to continue to push hard for another big stimulus plan — what else can we expect when the president-elect calls the current US$900-billion fiscal boost a “down payment.”