Daughter Of ‘Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel Accuses Him Of Domestic Abuse!!

Cheyenne, the daughter of Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel, has accused him of domestic abuse.

The 16-year-old took to social media on Jan. 2 to make the allegations against her father.

On Instagram, Cheyenne alleged that Ceaser pulled her out of the shower when she was naked — beat her and stomped her “like a dog in the street.”

According to Cheyenne, the incident happened three months ago, but she has not been able to move on from it.

Cheyenne vented about her father and his girlfriend Suzette, on Instagram Live, adding that he allegedly broke down several bathroom doors to get to her. She says he threw a speaker at his head and the cops were called.

Ceaser’s girlfriend Suzette also took to social media to throw several jabs at Cheyenne via her Instagram Stories. Suzette complained that Cheyenne wanted $600 wigs but didn’t want to wash dishes.

“U were 60 pounds overweight when we got u. We had you in the gym on meal plans. You told me u wish I was your mother,” Suzette said, calling her a “thot” and implying that Cheyenne even once had an STD.