Cynthia Bailey Announced Her Fans That RHOA Is Back And Fans Are Thrilled

Cynthia Bailey shared a message on her social media account, telling fans that RHOA is back. People showed their enthusiasm in the comments. Cynthia also mentioned the fact that Kandi Burruss also has a new Speak on It episode out.

‘#repost @kandi #RHOA is back tonight & you know what that means?! We got a new episode of #SpeakOnIt tonight with my girl @cynthiabailey! on my Youtube #KandiOnline’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘Cynthia when she kissed that mannequin…😂you can’t help but love her,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘This season dry like popeyes biscuits. Bring nene back.’

A fan said: ‘I don’t see how these two mature women can stand to be on that Kiddies show🤦‍♀️’ and one other follwoer said: ‘I love you guys and thank you for not supporting Kendra her stupid comment regarding Porsche👎👎👎 she is so shading.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Listen up ladies…stop your travels right now. We are in a pandemic. No more moving around…stay your asses home. Thank you.’

This is not the first time when someone told Cynthia to stop travelling during the pandemic. This is after she made sure to post more pics and clips from her recent vacay with Mike Hill.

Someone else said: ‘Beautiful Youngladys give credits where it’s due, Enjoying 2021 Happy Blessed New Year girls.’

Speaking of her vacay with Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey was on a vacay with Mike Hill and Eva Marcille, with Mike Sterling. She’s been showing off her beach body all day long.

She has been keeping fans and followers updated on social media with all kinds of pics and clips from their vacay.

‘create the life you want for yourself & live. 🌊#manifestation📸: @itsmikehill’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Advertisement

Now, Cynthia is living her best life together with Mike Hill, and fans are happy for them.





Post Views:

0