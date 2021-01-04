COVID-19 is not the biggest risk to the global economy this year — Eurasia’s Ian Bremmer

Article content continued

“A superpower torn down the middle cannot return to business as usual. And when the most powerful country is so divided, everybody has a problem,” said Bremmer and Kupchan.

The report lists the following as top risks in 2021:

The report warns that the pandemic and its broad impact will not vanish once vaccination becomes widespread. Uneven recoveries, variance in vaccine access and stimulus plans that fall short will push up debt levels, leave workers displaced and fuel opposition toward incumbent leaders.

For the U.S., this will increase the polarization that fed support for Donald Trump. For emerging economies, the debt crunch could lead to financial troubles, the report said.

Some concerns are more likely to be “red herring” risks that have been overplayed, the report adds. These include relations between Biden and “Trump’s fellow travellers” such as Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, the U.K.’s Boris Johnson and Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu. The Biden administration will engage on shared interests and leaders will adapt to the new status quo, the report says.

Fears over a global backlash against U.S. big tech and an Iran-U.S. confrontation are also seen as lower risks.

Bloomberg.com