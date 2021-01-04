Coronavirus: COVID-19 infections and deaths – latest data

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Here is the latest data on COVID-19. If you”re having trouble viewing the infographics, please click here.

This regularly updated page contains:

  • Weekly new COVID-19 cases and deaths across Europe over last year

  • A summary of worldwide COVID-19 cases, deaths, active cases and recoveries from the disease

  • Who has the most fatalities, relatively speaking? COVID-19 deaths per one million of population

  • World maps showing which countries have been worst hit in terms of deaths and cases

If you are having trouble viewing the data, please click here.

