Cobra Kai season 4 might feature this Karate Kid baddie

Cobra Kai’s co-creators and executive producers talked to Entertainment Weekly about the show’s third season and what to expect beyond. When asked point-blank about Terry Silver, Jon Hurwitz teased as much info as we’re likely to get any time soon. “It was really fun for us in season 3 to bring back Terry Silver, but in a way that you’ve never seen before in those flashbacks.” He acknowledged how much Karate Kid fans love (to hate) the character and discussed the creators’ shenanigans in introducing a character with a ponytail, only to have him killed off! “He’s a character that we have a lot of fun with.”

As to whom Kreese was talking to, Hurwitz was definitely, maybe, perhaps, not entirely noncommittal. “You could guess who might’ve been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there. But we can’t really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call — or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call.”

But the real dagger in the heart for Cobra Kai fans: “I think you’ll have to see if that character returns in season 4.” Great, thanks, why don’t you make our knuckles bleed while you’re at it?!