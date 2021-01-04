Clippers staffers in quarantine after New Year’s Eve event

The Los Angeles Clippers are in danger of being fined for violating COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, multiple members of the Clippers’ support staff were quarantined in Salt Lake City after a positive coronavirus test. The group includes no players, coaches or team management.

The Clippers were in Salt Lake City for a New Year’s Day game against the Utah Jazz. The quarantined group traveled home in vans from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles over the weekend. The rest of the team has since flown to Phoenix for a matchup against the Suns on Sunday.

Contact tracing led back to seven people who attended a New Year’s Eve meal together at the team hotel, Wojnarowski adds. The people who attended the New Year’s Eve event weren’t wearing masks the entire time.

L.A. is 4-2 on the season thanks to the play of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are both averaging at least 22 points per game.