Claudia Jordan Roasted For defending Nicole Murphy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Claudia Jordan is good friend’s with Nicole Murphy — but her Cocktails with Queens cohosts LisaRaye McCoy and Vivica A. Fox did not appreciate her defending Nicole’s actions after she was caught on camera canoodling with Lela Rochon’s husband Antoine Fuqua in 2019.

