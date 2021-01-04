Chrissy Teigen’s Second Nose Piercing Attempt Is a Success

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her latest piercing.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Lip Sync Battle host took to Instagram to share how her nose piercing was healing. In the quick clip, the former model said, “I did it. Second time’s a charm,” and tagged New York-based piercer Brian Keith Thompson in the caption.

She also mentioned Brian in her Instagram Story, writing, “Love you sir! Best dressed man in the biz.”

The second nose piercing seemed to please Chrissy much more than the first time. As fans may recall, the star shared her unpleasant piercing story back in December.

Captioning a photo of her first stud, Chrissy tweeted from St. Barts, “So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao.”

She later added, “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”