Chrissy Teigen’s Biore Strip Hack Is Perfect For These Times

“Keep safe AND get those rent-free blackheads out.”
Don’t ever accuse Chrissy Teigen of not being able to multitask! Yes, she’s a mom, model, and cookbook author, but she also knows how to maximize her beauty routine with time-saving hacks. Remember when she started the trend of in-flight sheet masks?
Well, she’s got more genius beauty tips in her arsenal. Case in point: wearing a Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strip underneath her face mask.
Now this isn’t Teigen’s first time at the pore strip rodeo, she’s been a fan of them for years. In 2018, she even narrated her Bioré pore strip journey—in a slightly creepy way.
“I like to pull these off, slowly, and then tilt them towards the light so I can see each little mountain, each tiny mountain. And then I like to take my finger and brush the blackheads to the side so I can see their length,” she said. GULP. (JK, actually totally relate.)
BRB, gonna buy some pore strips!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!