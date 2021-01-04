Cheat Sheet: What You Missed Over the Holidays When Time Didn’t Exist

Can You Believe?!

Thanks to Jonathan Van Ness, we all ended 2020 with some good news. In an Instagram post looking back on his year, the Queer Eye star revealed he secretly married Mark Peacock, who he described as his best friend and loving partner. Days later, the hair guru gave fans a peek inside their private romance, sharing pictures of the couple channeling Beyonce, cuddling with their pets and celebrating their wedding day.

“We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour,” he wrote alongside the snaps. “At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same.” Yes honey!