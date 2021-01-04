Chase Young has message for Tom Brady ahead of wild-card clash

The odds are stacked against Washington, though they have been throughout the season. Veteran quarterback Alex Smith returned from a life-threatening leg injury and could end up surprising the Buccaneers in the postseason.

Brady, on the other hand, has been in this situation plenty of times before. If he’s on his game against Washington, there’s essentially no hope for Ron Rivera’s squad to prevail.

Brady put on a show during the regular season, completing 65.7% of his passes for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The 43-year-old hadn’t thrown for 40-plus touchdowns since 2007, when he tossed 50 with the New England Patriots.

Young also had a solid season, recording 7.5 sacks, 32 solo tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.