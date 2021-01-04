‘Charm City Kings’ Star Arrested For Murdering Her Girlfriend!!

Lakeyria Doughty, best known known as ‘Queen Wheelie’ to her followers and fans of the stars of HBO’s ‘Charm City Kings,’ has been charged with the murder of her girlfriend, has learned. The killing was Baltimore’s first homicide of 2021.

The 26-year-old dirt biker has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, misdemeanor and felony assault and possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to injure in the stabbing death of her partner, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson Friday, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Reportedly Doughty called 911 around 4:15 a.m. Friday and police found Wilson with stab wounds to the chest, according to police. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail,” police spokesman Donny Moses told the newspaper.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT TRAILER

Doughtery appeared in HBO’s “Charm City Kings” in October, an adaptation of Lotfy Nathan’s documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” starring Meek Mill and Jahi Di’Allo Winston.