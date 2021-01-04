‘Charm City Kings’ Star Arrested For Murdering Her Girlfriend!!

Lakeyria Doughty, best known known as ‘Queen Wheelie’ to her followers and fans of the stars of HBO’s ‘Charm City Kings,’ has been charged with the murder of her girlfriend, has learned. The killing was Baltimore’s first homicide of 2021.

