Charlton woman killed, man dead in apparent murder-suicide

A Charlton man fatally shot a woman who lived with him and then himself after an argument Saturday night in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Police responded to 28 Southbridge Road where they found the man, who has not been publicly identified, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 7:15 p.m., said Paul Jarvey, a spokesman for district attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The woman, who has also not been identified, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

