Ceaser Emanuel’s Baby Mama Supports Daughter’s Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Instagram

Crystal Torres, the mother to the ‘Black Ink Crew’ star’s 16-year-old daughter Cheyenne, claims the domestic incident that Cheyenne alleged of her father was the reason why he was removed from his custody.

–

Ceaser Emanuel‘s ex and baby mama has supported daughter’s claims of physical abuse by the reality TV star. While she regrets that the story has come out in public, Crystal Torres has confirmed that the tattoo artist did beat up his daughter Cheyenne, which happened back in October at Ceaser’s Atlanta home. The incident was reported to Atlanta police and was the reason why he lost his custody over the teen, according to Crystal.

Crystal tells The Shade Room, “There has to be accountability and ownership on what has transpired between (Ceaser) and our daughter. There is ABSOLUTELY no excuse for any man to abuse a woman especially his teen daughter.” She adds, “This is just plain abuse. Period. He needs to take accountability for what he has done.

The mother additionally takes issue with Ceaser’s current girlfriend, whom she accuses of publicly disrespecting their daughter, “Secondly, for any woman in a relationship with a man who has a child there is no reason or right for her to give any opinion on the child. Period!” She goes on arguing, “They both need to take accountability and ownership for their behavior as a whole and for him being her father and (allowing) his girlfriend to blatantly disrespect my daughter publicly without consequences is complete insanity at its finest.”

“This is disgusting across the board. So this is what your parent has instilled in you? To beat your child?” she continues. “So now my daughter is going to have emotional and traumatic issues because of your behavior? Be a man and say what you did. Take ownership on what you did.”

<br />

Crystal speaks up on the situation after Ceaser denied his daughter’s accusations of physical abuse. “My daughter Cheyenne and I are not on great terms. However, I would never physically abuse her,” he told TSR. “I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline, my child.”

“I love my daughter and she is the only heir to my black ink tattoo studios,” he insisted. “She is just having a hard time adjusting to no longer being the only child and having to share her father. I am doing the best I can to make everyone comfortable in our new blended family. I understand that we are on reality tv and our lives constantly play out in the public eye but I hope everyone can respect my family’s privacy while we settle our differences.”

<br />

Ceaser’s 16-year-old daughter Cheyenne spoke against her father during Instagram Live on Saturday, January 2. She claimed that her father “stomped her out.” She screamed in the video, “He put hands and feet on me! I’m a female! I don’t give a f****!” Cheyenne also called out her father’s girlfriend Suzette, calling her a porn star and showing clips of her X-rated videos in the Live.

She went on recalling the alleged abuse incident on Instagram Stories, “The level of disrespect from my father pulling me out of the shower then beating me while I was naked is a problem.” She added that he kicked, punched and stomped on her “like a dog in the street,” before defending herself, “I’m here to speak my truth. He knows what he has done. The police [were] called. There are records.”

While Crystal wrote on her Instagram Stories that she “let her daughter express herself the way she did in her Live because she need to get it off her chest and closure for 2021,” she apparently was disappointed by her daughter’s decision to go public with the family issue. She texted her daughter, “Sue what’s going on. You have to leave stuff alone and pray. Don’t use social media to trash back and forth.”

“New year and things should change. Please don’t back and forth. You are better than that,” she advised the teen. Crystal added that she had tried to reach to her daughter but Cheyenne didn’t answer her call. She once again told her daughter, “Don’t let the enemy use you to do his work. You have come a long way with God. Don’t go back now. You are better than this Sue.”

<br />

In her reply, Cheyenne admitted she was wrong. “You’re right. I’m sorry mom. I will pray and ask for forgiveness,” the teen wrote back to her mother. “I never cared about what the internet think.” In a screenshot of the text messages that she posted on social media, Cheyenne added, “I love my mom! Checked me without checking me. I’m human and make mistake and came along way … the EMEMY (sic) big mad and caught me slipping.”

Ceaser’s girlfriend has also responded to Cheyenne’s allegations, claiming that she loves the teen and cares about her. “I was consoling her when her mom would make her feel guilty about being ok with staying with us!” she wrote, accusing Crystal of coaching her daughter to speak against the father. She also claimed that Crystal did it because she doesn’t like Ceaser being with another woman, which Crystal has denied.

While Cheyenne has not spoken up against her father again, she apparently still had a few things to say about his girlfriend. Exposing Suzette’s text messages to her aunt, she wrote over it, “Ya wasn’t feeding me WTF ya text this to my aunt … But I’m wrong?”