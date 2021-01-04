Casanova & Friends Raise $2.5 Million In Bail Money

Casanova and some of his dearest friends have reportedly raised $2.5 million in bail money to help him get out of jail.

According to AllHipHop, Casanova’s lawyers presented a bail package to the court to free the rapper, who has been jailed since December 4th, when he turned himself into cops.

The rapper has put up five properties and 13 co-signors — which are worth approximately $1,103,669.00. His co-signors have combined salaries of around $1,266,145.00 and have guaranteed that Casanova will show up for his trial should he be released from the Westchester County Jail, in Valhalla, New York.

“The notion that he would surrender to the authorities with full knowledge of the charges against him but then not return to court as directed once released is inconsistent with his voluntary surrender and common sense. His surrender demonstrates his respect for this Court and the judicial process and there can be no credible argument that he presents a risk of flight,” his lawyer James Kousouros stated.

Prosecutors charged 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang in connection with various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses. Casanova is facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.