Carson Wentz prefers to play for Colts if traded?

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson benched Wentz after Week 13 due to inconsistent play, which resulted in him being the NFL leader in sacks, fumbles and interceptions.

Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, has been impressive despite a 1-2 record. The 22-year-old has completed 54.7 percent of his passes this season for 989 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions. He also has rushed for 320 yards and a score.

While Hurts has upside, the Eagles believe they can repair Wentz and “have every intention” of holding onto him in 2021. The Eagles must make a decision on his future very soon, however. Wentz’s four-year, $128 million contract kicks in next season, and right now, it’s looking like one of the worst contracts in the NFL.