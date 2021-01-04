Cardi B’s Daughter Walked In On Her Dancing To WAP

Cardi B is a whole mood! The rapper had the funniest reaction when her daughter, Kulture, walked into the room while she was playing her NSFW song “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion.
In the short clip, you can see Cardi dancing to the song while talking to her fans on Instagram Live. But once Kulture stumbled into the room, Cardi immediately turned off the music and said, “No, no, no.”
Too funny! Then, after all of that, she grabbed her glass of wine and pretended like everything was alright.
But even though the video was hilarious, this isn’t the first time Cardi was interrupted by her daughter.
In November, The “Bodak Yellow” rapper tried to make a sexy video of herself in a purple corset, but as soon as she started to strike her poses, her daughter walked in to see what she was doing.
“Mommy?” Kulture could be heard saying while Cardi looked completely shocked. The GRAMMY winner’s reaction was priceless. When Cardi posted the clip on Instagram, she hilariously captioned it, “I can’t even be sexy in peace.”
Motherhood might look different for everyone, but Cardi B’s struggle to find privacy is universal.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!