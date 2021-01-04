Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.207606 by 06:07 (11:07 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 10.42% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 3.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $6.492098B, or 0.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.192730 to $0.239611 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.35%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.384540B or 0.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1686 to $0.2396 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 84.62% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,219.0 on the .com Index, down 12.12% on the day.

was trading at $953.49 on the .com Index, a gain of 13.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $564.171613B or 68.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $110.205096B or 13.46% of the total cryptocurrency market value.